Top 3 reasons why the Arizona Cardinals could move on from Kyler Murray in 2024
By Sion Fawkes
2 - The front office wants their own guy
One big controversy surrounding each NFL roster with a new regime is that the front office may not want players their predecessors drafted and acquired. At least not anyone with over two seasons of NFL experience.
In another previous piece, our contributor, Jim Koch, talked about this. At this time, the Arizona Cardinals would never reveal, or even imply that this could be the case. But every new front office regime and coaching staff has a vision regarding what kind of players they want on the roster.
While Murray could fit that vision, and we have reason to believe he does, it could also be a smokescreen. At the end of the day, we have no idea what general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon are thinking, and since Murray is connected with the previous regime, he is, in that regard, a Keim guy.