Top 3 reasons to be excited about the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have problems all over the organization, from on the field to the workplace. But you can still be excited about this team for 2023.
It’s no secret that even the most avid Arizona Cardinals fans are asking themselves, “why did I choose to support this team again?” Perhaps we are just a group that loves pulling for teams (and organizations) that face more adversity than most in pro sports. At the NFL level, no one is more snake-bitten, and no, Cleveland fans, your Browns don’t even come close.
Despite the ongoing issues regarding this team, from their lack of big-time moves in free agency, to serious allegations against owner Michael Bidwill, among others, it doesn’t mean you can’t be excited about the upcoming season. But if you need some reasoning, I got three of them listed below.
Why you can be excited about the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
1 - New Uniforms
Regardless of what the new uniforms look like, we should all agree they will be better than the dated look the Arizona Cardinals have worn since I was a freshman in high school. Back then, such a look was the thing, as the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and a few other teams adopted similar styles.
But it proved to be nothing more than a fad, as in recent seasons, unless your name is the Atlanta Falcons, teams have thankfully gravitated toward more traditional looks with modern upgrades. Expect the Cards' new threads to boast a similar look.
2 - A Younger Team…Finally
Yeah, the Redbirds might be tough to watch this season. But what excites me is the growth potential of this unit. As it stands, general manager Monti Ossenfort made sensible signings to fill the roster with stopgaps so he could ultimately bring a winner to the desert. That said, this development will be fun to watch, even if the final score won’t be.
Look for immense growth this season that quarterback Kyler Murray could augment if he comes back as a stronger, more mature player. W’s and L’s won’t matter as much in 2023, but if the Cards show sound development from Week 1 to Week 18, consider the season a successful one.
3 - Possible New Regime, Possible New Culture
Recently, we’ve seen nothing but doom and gloom regarding everything behind the scenes, from an abysmal report card regarding key issues to a potentially toxic workplace culture, it’s no secret the Arizona Cardinals have made headlines for the worst reasons. But that also means things can, and should, change for the better.
If the recent allegations against owner Michael Bidwill are true, look for him to sell to a more responsible ownership group. But even now, it seems like the organization is at least changing things at the facility following that infamous report card, and it’s happening under Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
A new regime means a new, more positive outlook for both the team and the culture. And if the NFL decides Bidwill is no longer a good fit for the league, then there will be a lot of excitement going on as to who the next prospective owner will be.
Perhaps Matt Ishbia wants another pro sports franchise? Or maybe someone like Larry Fitzgerald will put a group of potential investors together and make a bid? Hey, anything can happen, but for now, expect massive changes within the culture, and it will start this year.