3 routes the Arizona Cardinals can take with Kyler Murray after 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have five more games before they ultimately make a decision on their potential franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Trade him to a quarterback-needy team
Kyler Murray is still a former No. 1 overall pick and even if the Arizona Cardinals want someone else to build around, quarterback-needy teams will come calling. You won’t see any rebuilding groups inquire, but don’t be surprised if a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, someone who only needs more serviceable talent than what they have, to come calling.
The Las Vegas Raiders are another team on the verge, and they could also be interested in pulling off a potential deal. Don’t be surprised if the Minnesota Vikings inquire (that would be interesting), or even the New Orleans Saints, or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All of the aforementioned teams have hordes of talent, especially at receiver, so Murray already has a sound offensive unit in place in each city.
Since they are all potential contenders in 2024, the aforementioned teams will give up at least a first-round pick, a mid-round pick, and likely a player or two in exchange for the potential franchise quarterback. Regardless of how well Murray plays in these final five games, look for other teams to come calling.