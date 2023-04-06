Top 5 safeties the Arizona Cardinals may consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals have a dominant pair of safeties with Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. But that doesn’t mean they won’t throw us a curveball.
The Arizona Cardinals have many positions of need, and safety isn’t one of them. At least not an immediate need like center, edge, cornerback, and potentially, receiver.
But general manager Monti Ossenfort may end up taking a flier on a late-round prospect if he feels good about the state of the team on Day 3. Below, you will find five names who could be ideal fits for the Cardinals. And as with previous rankings, like with the linebackers, for example, you won’t find the best overall safeties here. Instead, I’m looking at five names who could realistically land in the desert.
5 safeties the Arizona Cardinals may consider
1 - Christopher Smith II, Georgia
Experience is one thing that jumps out at me regarding Christopher Smith II. Over his five seasons at the University of Georgia, Smith played in 43 games, and he only became more productive as time went on.
In 2022, Smith recorded 61 tackles, including five behind the line, plus a sack, three interceptions, and 29 return yards. The year prior, he totaled just 34 stops, but he also tabbed three picks, 94 yards, and a pick six.
2 - Christian Young, Arizona
Some teams may roll with Christian Young as a linebacker, as he played both it and safety in college. Overall, he could be yet another Isaiah Simmons type of player, but in a more limited role early on if the Arizona Cardinals take him.
Young was also consistent at both positions over his last two seasons of college, logging 67 tackles in 2021 before racking up 76 combined last season. Also in 2022, Young logged 6.5 stops behind the line, showing potential to break into the backfield.