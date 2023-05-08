A one-sentence outlook for each member of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals offense
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals currently have 90 players on their roster. Here is a snapshot sentence of each team member on offense for 2023.
The Arizona Cardinals are just days away from their offseason program commencing. During this time of the year, there are numerous names you probably won’t recognize, and few will stick around long-term.
However, this is also the time of year when teams find diamonds in the rough. That said, it’s wise to at least get to know everyone on offense in this one sentence outlook for each player set to strap on a white helmet in offseason camp.
Quarterbacks
David Blough joined the Cardinals late last season and played well in his few appearances, but he’s going to have a hard time making the roster this season. Meanwhile, Jeff Driskel has dual threat ability to potentially fit well in Drew Petzing’s offense.Colt McCoy is familiar with the team, but age and injuries are looming factors.
Kyler Murray should start at some point in 2023, but it depends when he is cleared to play. Finally, Clayton Tune could be a darkhorse to work his way into the starting lineup, but he will have his work cut out for him.
Running Backs
Corey Clement had some solid outings with the Philadelphia Eagles early in his career, but has done little since 2018. James Conner may be injury-prone, but he’s a workhorse when healthy. Emari Demercado wasn’t drafted, but he could be the Arizona Cardinals smartest undrafted rookie signing.
Keaontay Ingram struggled when given a chance last season and he will fight for a roster spot. Ty’Son Williams looked good as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, but he has yet to slow that explosiveness in the desert.