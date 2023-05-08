Which undrafted free agent is most likely to make the Arizona Cardinals roster?
By Sion Fawkes
Every year, there is always that ONE undrafted free agent who could end up making serviceable contributions in Year 1. For the Arizona Cardinals, it’s…
The Arizona Cardinals aren’t in the most desirable position for 2023. This football team saw itself get beaten, battered, and bruised last season, and it led to the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, general manager Steve Keim’s resignation, and the strong possibility that Kyler Murray won’t be a Cardinal much longer.
Enter new general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon, who have both, so far anyway, contributed to a much-needed culture change for this organization that also sees its owner, Michael Bidwill, in hot water. That, combined with a weaker roster, means the Cardinals will be looking at their rookies to contribute early and often, and that also includes undrafted free agents.
So which player who didn’t hear their name called at the 2023 NFL Draft is most likely to make the roster and contribute in 2023? Four names jump out at me, but only one rises head and shoulders above the rest.
This undrafted rookie will most likely make the Arizona Cardinals roster
The four undrafted free agents that stand out the most are running back Emari Demercado, linebacker Marvin Pierre, cornerback Quavian White, and special teamer Daniel Arias III. In short, the Cards have more than enough linebackers, so Pierre is a likely practice squad candidate, and they also prioritized special teams this offseason, so Arias will likely join Pierre.
Quavian White is good. But with Garrett Williams slated to return at some point, along with the fact they drafted Kei’Trel Clark, the former Georgia State product is also another one geared toward the practice squad.
That leaves Demercado, a late-bloomer who enjoyed a breakout season at TCU last year. As it stands, he is most likely to not just earn a spot on the roster, but he could do so as an RB2, given the bare cupboard at the position behind incumbent starter James Conner.
Keaontay Ingram showed us nothing last season, and he’s nothing more than a depth piece, while Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams are cast-offs from other franchises. Sure, the Arizona Cardinals can sign someone like Kareem Hunt, but even then, Demercado could still stick as an RB3.
Overall, no other undrafted rookie on the Cardinals has a better chance to stick, so don’t be surprised if Demercado makes the team and works his way into an RB2 role at some point during the season.