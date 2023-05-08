A one-sentence outlook for each member of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals offense
By Sion Fawkes
Offensive Linemen
Kelvin Beachum has experience, and should anchor right tackle. Dennis Daley struggled last season with the Tennessee Titans, and could be an odd man out. Jackson Barton has made eight in-game appearances in his four-year career, but he also faces an uphill battle.
Julien Davenport has experience, but he may lose out thanks to the numbers game. Hjalte Froholdt could be the starting center at this time if the Arizona Cardinals decide not to pursue any more free agents. Jon Gaines II was mainly a guard in college, but if he impresses early, he could shift to center.
Marquis Hayes was drafted last year, but once again, the numbers game may overwhelm him. However, Will Hernandez could have found a permanent home in the desert if he has two more good seasons.
Hayden Howerton will likely lose in the numbers game this year. D.J. Humphries will keep his spot at left tackle, and he will once again find his rhythm. Paris Johnson Jr. is the left tackle of the future, and likely the left guard of the present.
Josh Jones will head back to the bench, but he is a high-end backup. Lachavious Simmons needs to impress if he’s planning on sticking around. Lecitus Smith is a guard, but could be a darkhorse for the starting center job.
Badara Traore is yet another offensive lineman who won’t beat the numbers game. And finally, Elijah Wilkinson could stick around as a backup.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)