A one-sentence outlook for every player on the Arizona Cardinals defense
By Sion Fawkes
Is the Arizona Cardinals defense really as bad as the media claims? Let’s break down each player in the unit that should be there for training camp in July.
The Arizona Cardinals defense will surprise the doubters, that much I can assure you. And while they won’t be all world or anywhere close to it, just looking at some of the names below should give you hope that the unit is going to be better than projected.
So let’s look at each member of the defense as of May 15th, 2023. There are a lot of players to explore, so we’re putting together just a one-sentence outlook on each of them, much like we did with the offense last week.
Describing each player on the Arizona Cardinals defense in one sentence
Defensive Line
Eric Banks is a journeyman who has one career tackle across three seasons in the league. L.J. Collier may not have fared well with the Seattle Seahawks, but he can turn a new page as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.
Meanwhile, Leki Fotu may be on his last chance as a member of the Redbirds. Ditto for fellow defensive tackle, the injury-prone Rashard Lawrence. Manny Jones latched on as an undrafted free agent, but he could be an odd man out in 2023.
Jonathan Ledbetter has stuck around for a few seasons now, but has made minimal impact. Jacob Slade, like many undrafted rookies, faces a battle if he wants to stick around the desert. One name to pay attention to is Ben Stille, who saw action in seven games as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.
Kevin Strong knows Monti Ossenfort from his time with the Tennessee Titans, and will at least garner a look. And Carlos Watkins saw more than his fair share of productivity with the Dallas Cowboys.