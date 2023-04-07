5 sleepers on offense the Arizona Cardinals may consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
3 - Michael Wilson, WR/Stanford
The Arizona Cardinals could be looking for a larger receiver, and Michael Wilson fits the label, at 6’2, 210. While his production seems spotty, it’s important to remember that he appeared in just 14 games between 2020 and 2022. However, he recorded 64 receptions in that span, and over 850 receiving yards.
Given his injury issues, he will fall to the third day of the draft. The upside regarding Wilson, however, is that if he can be the receiver he was in 2019, when he logged 56 catches, 672 yards, and 5 touchdowns, he could become a steal at receiver for the Redbirds should they draft him.
4 - Tucker Kraft, TE/South Dakota State
Yes, I’ve written about Tucker Kraft before, as one of my top tight ends for the Arizona Cardinals to consider heading into the draft. However, with Zach Ertz and Trey McBride already entrenched into prominent roles, Arizona may have little need to opt for another player at the position.
But how many players from FCS schools declare for the NFL Draft if they still have college eligibility? There is a chance Kraft goes early, but if he’s there when Day 3 rolls around, Ossenfort needs to take a serious look.