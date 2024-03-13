The Arizona Cardinals need to move off of WR Rondale Moore
Is Rondale Moore in trouble of not being with the Cardinals next season?
By Brandon Ray
As it stands, the Arizona Cardinals have not brought in wide receiver help in free agency, but it is still very early and anything can happen. The Cardinals have agreed to terms with 4 defensive free agents, while only getting one offensive free agent. For right now, the Cardinals are low-key and have been making moves here-and-there, but nothing big.
There is still plenty of work for them to do from now up until their first game of the new season, but the work might come more so in the NFL draft. While Monti Ossenfort has been able to address needs in the secondary and in the defensive line, the wide receiver position needs fixing without a doubt. The expectation come the first night of the draft is that the Cardinals will select Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State as the franchise's next premier wideout for Kyler Murray.
When looking at the current receiver room in Arizona, there is not a ton of promise. Wideout Greg Dortch is back with Arizona after being tendered and Michael Wilson showed flashes of promise from last season. However, looking at a player like Rondale Moore, who has been with the Cardinals since 2021, has not produced as a second round pick which is where he was drafted by Arizona.
In three seasons with the Cardinals. Moore has 135 receptions for just over 1,200 yards and 3 touchdowns. To his credit, he was in an offense with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, but as a former second-round pick, there is a great amount of expectation that is set on a player. Moore is heading into his contract year and if Ossenfort does not think that Moore can be a long-term player in the desert, it would be best see what value Moore has across the league and atleast try to get a draft pick in return before the trade deadline in the middle of next season.