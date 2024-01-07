The Arizona Cardinals second pick in the first round will occur 19th overall or later
With the Houston Texans big win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals will pick 19th or later in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Sion Fawkes
While the Arizona Cardinals will have a top-10 pick with their own selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, they will have to wait a while before using the pick general manager Monti Ossenfort acquired from the Houston Texans last April. Thanks to the Indianapolis Colts being unable to complete the comeback last night, Houston ended up clinching a playoff berth with a 10-7 record, meaning the earliest the Cardinals can use that pick would be 19th overall.
But even then, it’s a stretch, as the Texans would have to lose in the Wildcard Round and have the worst record of the six teams that lose next weekend. Therefore, expect that pick to end up hovering around 21st or 22nd at the earliest, especially with some nine-win teams slated to enter the postseason that probably won’t get past the first round.
Arizona Cardinals will pick in the latter portion of the first round
It wasn’t long ago that many believed the Cardinals and Texans would end up as the two worst teams in the NFL. Funny how things change so quickly, as the latter is in the playoffs and the former at least managed to outplay their low expectations.
Despite using their second pick later in the opening round, this still isn’t terrible news for the Arizona Cardinals. The 2024 draft class boasts a lot of talent, and even former general manager Steve Keim found his fair share of gems either in the latter part of the first or even in Rounds 2 and 3.
While this may still be unfortunate news to a contingent of fans in the Red Sea, don’t let it get you down too much. There is simply too much incoming talent, meaning current general manager Monti Ossenfort will have quite a few prospects to choose from when the Cardinals pick later on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
(Information provided by Tankathon)