The massive first-round mistakes Arizona Cardinals must avoid in the 2024 NFL draft
The Cardinals have not just one, but two first round picks heading into the NFL draft.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Trading down from fourth pick while Marvin Harrison Jr. is still available
This seems like the obvious answer for the Cardinals within the top five picks. Depending on what the Chicago Bears do with the first overall pick, Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could easily find himself in the NFC West as an Arizona Cardinal. The absolute worst thing that Ossenfort could do is go on the clock, with three quarterbacks off the board, have the option to select the number one wideout in this draft and trade out for extra draft capital. While getting extra picks to help build the roster is important, the wide receiver position would easily be figured out with Harrison (and if the Cardinals are able to sign a free agent).
Harrison Jr. has a great amount of talent and could be put on any NFL team and make the offense instantly better. That is the kind of value that his game brings. The Cardinals cannot expect Kyler Murray to succeed without weapons on the outside. Getting a guy like Harrison Jr. is not only great for the Cardinals this season, but for the future as well.