3 things the Arizona Cardinals must improve to beat the Bears in Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals have a good chance to snag their fourth win of the season when they travel to Chicago and face the Bears in Week 16.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Passing defense
This past week, quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold threw for 262 passing yards and they averaged 9.4 yards per pass. Purdy once again made the Arizona Cardinals passing defense look pedestrian as he threw four touchdown passes and posted an incredible 135.3 quarterback rating.
This was no different from Week 4, when Purdy finished 20 for 21 with 283 yards, and a passing touchdown, good for a 134.6 passer rating. But in Week 16, the Cardinals will be facing Justin Fields, who is coming off one of his worst performances of the year.
In their Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Fields finished 19 for 40 for 166 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, good for a passer rating of just 46.5. The Cardinals passing defense has struggled time and again this season, but they have enjoyed a few decent performances, most notably against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Washington Commanders.