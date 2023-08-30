Three fantasy football sleepers on the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
Even bad teams score touchdowns, and the Arizona Cardinals are no exception.
Rondale Moore
Michael Wilson has been the Cardinals wide receiver that has received the most attention within the Cardinals fan base and it is well deserved. However, to expect a late third round receiver to break out right away is often a risky proposition.
Since 2015, the average production for a 3rd round wide receiver in their rookie season has been 21 receptions for 271 yards. Not a single player from this group has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving, and the only players that have come within 300 yards have been Terry McClaurin and Cooper Kupp. Michael Wilson can still be a fantastic player in dynasty leagues but do not expect Michael Wilson to be a breakout candidate in 2023.
Instead, my pick is for Rondale Moore to finally establish himself as a valuable wideout. The best information we have to look at how targets will be spread around this season around is to look at the period last season where DeAndre Hopkins was serving his suspension for PEDs.
In the first three weeks of the season, Greg Dortch was a reception machine bringing in about seven per game as tracked by Pro Football Reference. However, once Rondale Moore returned from a hamstring injury Greg Dortch was phased out almost entirely.
After a quiet introduction to the lineup in Week 4, Moore rattled off back-to-back high-volume games where he reeled in seven receptions for 68 yards and 6 receptions for 49 yards respectively. In total, Rondale Moore had eight or more targets in five of the eight games he played.
Rondale Moore did not play at all in the final week of the preseason which is an indicator that he won this high-volume role. Per FantasyPros Rondale Moore is slotted as the 61st ranked wide receiver in leagues awarding half a point per reception. There is little risk at that spot to select Moore and with how easy it is to project him in a high-volume role there is a great opportunity for him to be a reliable flex all season long.