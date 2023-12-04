Trey McBride’s latest epic outing and 3 major takeaways in the Arizona Cardinals Week 13 win over Pittsburgh
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride pulled off yet another remarkable outing, but he wasn’t the only one making things happen in the Week 13 win.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - What major weaknesses?
The Arizona Cardinals came into this game with the league’s worst defense in third-down conversions allowed at 47.0 percent. Today, it was a different story, as the Steelers converted just four of 11, or 36.3 percent of them. That number would have been lower, but the Cards dropped back to prevent defense late, and essentially let the Pittsburgh Steelers drive down the field for a touchdown.
But that wasn’t the only glaring weakness this season that didn’t plague the Cardinals today. This is a team that had a rough time with penalties, but they had just six for 51 yards. Not ideal, but fewer than what we’ve seen in the past. Meanwhile, they drew the Steelers into committing nine for 77 yards.
The Cards also didn’t turn the ball over, despite the fact they had a few close calls. However, they never seemed to panic when they put the ball on the ground, and they jumped back on it quickly.