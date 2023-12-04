Trey McBride’s latest epic outing and 3 major takeaways in the Arizona Cardinals Week 13 win over Pittsburgh
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride pulled off yet another remarkable outing, but he wasn’t the only one making things happen in the Week 13 win.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Winning under less-than-ideal conditions
For a team used to playing in a controlled climate, the weather did the Arizona Cardinals no favors today, or so we thought that would have been the case. Not only were they forced to deal with pouring rain at times, but two weather delays, one at halftime and another in the third quarter, thanks to lightning in the area, could have sapped momentum.
One delay came just after the Cards scored a touchdown in the third quarter, but neither the weather nor the pair of delays fazed them. Somehow, this team played the game as though cold and rain were a normal part of the forecast, and it implied that no less-than-ideal situation was too much for this football team.
Now that the Cardinals know they can withstand some adversity in poor weather conditions, it’s something that may come into use long-term. That’s assuming many of the core players stick around long enough for January football if they’re forced to travel and face up north a few years from today, or maybe sooner?
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com and Pro-Football-Reference)