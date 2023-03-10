Top 3 underrated free agents the Arizona Cardinals can sign in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals will be looking to fill several holes in free agency. Here are three underrated names they can go after.
The Arizona Cardinals will need a lot of help if they don’t re-sign their many pending unrestricted free agents. Arizona will have a substantial amount of cap space, as they currently sit at nearly $34 million per SpoTrac at the time of this writing.
This came thanks to their releasing Chosen (Robbie) Anderson earlier this month. With so much space, it’s safe to say the Cards will go free agent shopping. And while there are plenty of big names out there fans would love to see wearing a cardinal and white uniform, there are also more than a few obscure and underrated names.
Below, we’re taking a look at three of those free agents. Keep reading to meet them. .
Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 underrated free agents for 2023
1 - D’Onta Foreman, RB
D’Onta Foreman will be 27 this season, but he never rushed for more than 100 times in a year until 2021, meaning he’s fresher than most running backs his age. At 6’1, 236lb, he also has a bit of a Derrick Henry build, and he’s also a back who could withstand a lot of carnage should the Arizona Cardinals choose to run the ball often if they need to roll with a backup quarterback early in the season.
Foreman can be that player, thanks to his dynamic performances with the Carolina Panthers last season. In 2022, he rushed for 914 yards on 203 carries, 4.5 yards per carry, and 5 touchdowns.
Because of his immense size, Foreman is a classic power back, much like Cardinals RB1, James Conner. Should Arizona opt to sign Foreman, expect them to run between the tackles a lot in 2023.