Where does Kyler Murray rank among No. 1 overall picks in last ten NFL drafts?
By Brandon Ray
#2: DE Myles Garrett, 2017
The Browns had the chance to take the best overall prospect in Texas A&M star Myles Garrett. Since being drafted to Cleveland, Garrett has been a wrecking crew for the Browns. Aside from his rookie season, Garrett has reached double digit sacks every season, which includes no less than 14 sacks the last three seasons. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and three time First-Team All Pro. He also won his first Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023. Garrett has no risk to his game coming out of college and it has shown in the pros to where he is on his way to a Hall of Fame career.
Looking back at this draft, there is only one other player that the Browns could have taken instead of Garrett and that is Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted nine spots later.
#1: QB Joe Burrow, 2020
In the first ever full virtual NFL draft, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected as the first overall pick in 2020 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow dominated at LSU for two seasons and is considered to have one of the best college careers of all time. Getting drafted to the Bengals put Burrow at a disadvantage because the Bengals did not have a ton to surround Burrow with and the offensive line was among the worst in the league. After showing flashes of greatness his rookie season, Burrow would tear his ACL against Washington which created a big concern for him moving forward. Fast forward a season later, and the Bengals shocked the NFL by making it to the Super Bowl. After going toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals came up short of a championship but the future looked very bright for the Bengals. Burrow also won Comeback Player of the Year from the previous season.
In 2022, Burrow was able to lead the Bengals back to the AFC Championship game in 2022-2023 but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. Then last year, Burrow was shaken up with a calf injury in training camp that put his health at risk leading up the season. In Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow would then suffer a season-ending wrist injury that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 season.
Even though Burrow has had two season-ending injuries, he has shown that he can lead the Bengals to the promiseland and he is the only active quarterback that has knocked Patrick Mahomes out of the playoffs.