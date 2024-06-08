Where does Kyler Murray rank among No. 1 overall picks in last ten NFL drafts?
By Brandon Ray
#4: DE/OLB Travon Walker, 2022
Lawrence’s teammate who was drafted #1 overall a year later, Travon Walker burst onto the NFL last season in his second year. Walker was solid in his rookie year, but he racked up 10 sacks last season in Jacksonville which helped him stand out in this defense. Walker was chosen over players like Aidan Hutchinson and Sauce Gardner who have become young stars in the NFL. However, Walker’s development has been trending in the right direction and this is a big year for him heading into 2024. With the pass rush duo of him and Josh Allen, Walker has the potential to keep climbing up the rankings as one of the best pass rushers in the league.
#3: QB Jared Goff, 2016
Up until this past NFL Draft, Jared Goff was the last first round pick for the Los Angeles Rams. He was drafted to a Jeff Fisher led team which almost ruined his career in his rookie season but was eventually saved by Sean McVay who has turned the Rams into a powerhouse team. Goff is one of those players where the setup has to be great in order to succeed but when he is at his best, he plays like the best. Goff helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in the 2018-2019 seasons but failed to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots.
There had been rumors about McVay being frustrated with Goff’s play since that game and when the Rams fell short in the playoffs in 2020, the Rams had enough of Goff and traded him along with multiple first round picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. Goff was set up to fail in Detroit but instead, he embraced the situation and won the hearts of Lions fans. With head coach Dan Campbell believing in Goff, the Lions have done a quick turnaround of the franchise and reached the NFC Championship game behind Goff’s play.
Goff is now in the best situation he has been in and the Lions are championship contenders heading into 2024.