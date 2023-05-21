Will Brian Cobbs find a spot on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad?
By Sion Fawkes
It’s amazing to think that former Maryland and Utah State wide receiver was still available for the Arizona Cardinals taking weeks after the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Arizona Cardinals have a logjam, and therefore, a good problem, at wide receiver. Currently, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, two accomplished players, lead the group. Behind them is an intriguing talent in Michael Wilson, plus a pair of speedsters in Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore.
There are other names to watch, too, like Zach Pascal and Daniel Arias III. Pascal will probably man the final spot on the depth chart at receiver, though Arias has a chance to impress coaches as a special teamer.
Now, there is one more name to pay attention to, and that’s Brian Cobbs, who last season logged 76 catches, 973 yards, and five touchdowns as a member of the Utah State Aggies. While Cobbs struggled with productivity during his time with the Maryland Terrapins, as you can see from the numbers listed above, his time at Utah State was a different story.
Will Brian Cobbs sneak onto the Arizona Cardinals roster?
Given the influx at receiver, don’t expect Brian Cobbs to find a role with the Cardinals in 2023, though I wouldn’t say all hope is lost for the youngster. He could make a remarkable addition to the practice squad.
The former Aggie was one of many hoping to impress one of the 32 NFL teams via a tryout, so to sign means he did something to catch the coaching staff’s eye. Often, tryout players get the experience of practicing with an NFL team, and nothing more. That said, keep an eye on him throughout minicamp, and perhaps even training camp if he makes it that far.
Cobbs has intriguing size, at 6’1, 206. And with Hopkins’ future up in the air, there is a chance he could eventually work his way onto the main roster. Especially if the Arizona Cardinals are still looking for more size at wide receiver a year or two from today.
Source: Cardinals sign undrafted rookie WR Brian Cobbs by Jess Root, CardsWire.USAToday.com