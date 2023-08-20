Three big winners, two losers from Arizona Cardinals Preseason Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals starters and key backups got an extended look in tonight’s matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Who won and who lost?
By Sion Fawkes
Loser - Colt McCoy
Sure, it’s still a small sample size, but the ultra-conservative Colt McCoy is moving the ball on no one. He completed five of eight passes tonight, for an average of 3.1 per, and the only way the Cards are scoring with McCoy under center is if they get the running game going.
Meanwhile, Clayton Tune didn’t perform much better from a numbers standpoint, but the Cardinals had at least three drops on throws where he hit his receivers either right in the hands or the numbers. While Tune primarily saw time with the backups, he’s shown that he’s willing to take far more risks than McCoy, and his athleticism is also a plus.
Winner - Nolan Cooney
There is no way Nolan Cooney is losing the punting job at this point. Or else, I would be shocked if he did. Through three quarters, Cooney’s four punts averaged 54.3 per, with a pair landing inside the 20.
The only downside is that he borderline outkicks his coverage, but in time, that won’t be an issue. Overall, it should take a complete meltdown for the Arizona Cardinals to even consider going with Matt Haack at this point.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)