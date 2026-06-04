NFL Insider Breaks Ice On Cardinals' Franchise Player's Future

Coming off a three-win season is never easy for anyone. Players, coaches, staff, owners, you name it, a bad feeling for all. This is exactly what the Cardinals are trying to overcome, as a bottom-three finish became a reality in early January.

Over the long offseason, the franchise has seen multiple changes in different areas of the roster, as well as management. First, the team opted to cut ties with quarterback Kyler Murray after seven seasons with the team. The 28-year-old ended up signing with the Minnesota Vikings, hoping to get his career back on track.

The Cardinals also decided to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon after seeing the team’s win total decrease by five compared to the year prior.

Rumors began to make rounds about pass rusher Josh Sweat, who completed a 12.5-sack season with the Cardinals after signing a four-year, $76 million contract with the team in 2025.

However, one NFL insider shot down those rumors, making it clear that the 29-year-old was there to stay for the long-term.

“This has gained some steam on social media, so just to provide some clarity, #AZCardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat is not being traded. Not to the #Packers or anywhere. Carry on…” — Ian Rapoport

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Obviously, if the Cardinals get off to a slow start in 2026, there may be a change of heart. But as it stands, the former Super Bowl Champion is staying put in Arizona.

This will be an interesting situation to keep an eye on as we get closer to training camp, as well as the ongoing dilemma with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who no-showed OTAs.