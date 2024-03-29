3 Cardinals who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
These three Cardinals may be on a new team by the start of the season.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Clayton Tune, QB
Drafted in the fifth round last year by the Cardinals, Clayton Tune came into a bad situation as a rookie. With Kyler Murray out for half of the season and no serious weapons on the outside, Tune was going to be heavily challenged should he get playing time. In the one game that Tune got the start, it could not have been against a more dominating opponent than the Cleveland Browns who had a remarkable and unstoppable defense at the time. Tune went 11/20 (55% completion) for 58 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked seven times and fumbled once in a 27-0 beatdown by Cleveland.
The Cardinals went out in free agency and traded for former Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Desmond Ridder in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore. With Murray coming back into the starting lineup fulltime, there will be a backup quarterback competition between Tune and Ridder. With Ridder having experience as a starter, it will be very tough for Tune to win the backup spot behind Murray and if the Cardinals decide to only bring on two quarterbacks to the final roster, Tune could be in trouble.