3 Cardinals who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
These three Cardinals may be on a new team by the start of the season.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Michael Carter, RB
When Michael Carter was drafted by the New York Jets in 2021, there was potential for him to make a great impact in the Jets’ running game for the future. A year after running for 639 yards and four touchdowns, the Jets decided to draft Iowa State running back Breece Hall who would eventually become the main starter. After Hall tore his ACL in his rookie year, Carter stepped into the starting role again. Then last season, Carter was released by the Jets halfway through the season and the Cardinals picked up Carter off of waivers.
Carter had just 22 carries for 149 yards and added on a receiving touchdown. With a backfield that has James Conner, Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado, Carter has a lot of competition to get through and with going into a contract year, it would not be surprising to see Carter miss out on the final 53-man roster. Not to mention, but if the Cardinals, with their 11 draft picks were to draft a running back at some point in this year’s NFL draft, then it would definitely put Carter in trouble of not making the roster.