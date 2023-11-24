3 matchups the Arizona Cardinals must dominate to win in Week 12
The 2-9 Arizona Cardinals will keep playing to win as opposed to tanking for a high draft spot, so they will focus on dominating a trio of matchups.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Secondary containing Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua has arguably been the hidden gem of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Garrett Williams is proving he’s in that same mold. Williams should see Nacua often this Sunday unless, for reasons unknown, Marco Wilson faces him often.
If Cooper Kupp (listed as limited) returns this week, then Williams could be facing the established veteran. Even so, Kupp may find himself on a pitch count, meaning Nacua will still be the go-to for another game.
Regardless of who faces Nacua, the Arizona Cardinals secondary has no choice but to slow the kid down. If they don’t, then it will be a repeat of last week when the secondary, mainly Marco Wilson, stopped nobody.
Containing Puka Nacua means keeping the Rams best skill position player in check, and it will force them to go in a different direction offensively. Ideally, we will see Williams continue to show why he was worth taking a risk on, despite his knee injury, back in April. But if Wilson sees the rookie often, it’s beyond time he’s stepped up.