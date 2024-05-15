3 reasons why Arizona Cardinals will have a Top 10 offense in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) Kyler Murray is fully healthy with solid weapons
The bad memories of having to deal with a torn ACL are past Kyler Murray. While there will always be a concern moving forward that could limit his mobility, Murray will be under center at the start of the season and is looking to show why the Cardinals were smart to commit to him for the future. Along with having Murray back to lead the offense, the Cardinals were able to surround Murray with valuable weapons both in the backfield and on the outside.
It all starts with Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State where this brand new duo will be looking to cause some damage this season and getting the passing attack going for the Cardinals. Arizona would then get Murray another running back in Trey Benson and drafted another wideout in Tejhaun Palmer from UAB. Then this past week, the Cardinals went out and acquired veteran wide receiver Zay Jones on a one-year deal. Arizona made the best out of what they had. They have a number one wideout in Harrison, a reliable veteran in Jones, and rising players in Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson along with tight end Trey McBride.
As long as this core manages to stay healthy, they can do some serious damage in 2024 and work their way up as a top offense in the league.