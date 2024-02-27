3 running back prospects the Arizona Cardinals need to focus on leading up to NFL Draft
In a weaker running back class, the Arizona Cardinals will need to focus in on these three running back prospects to learn from James Conner.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Blake Corum - Michigan
The National Champion is coming off his best season with the Wolverines. With 258 carries, Blake Corum had 1,245 yards on the ground and 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023, there is no concern when it comes to production for Corum. It seemed like every time he touched the ball, he was in the endzone for six. As a matter of fact, Corum never went scoreless in 2023 on the ground. He was the go-to guy in the Michigan offense. Now he will get the chance to prove what he can do in the NFL. One concern about him is the mileage and how often he was used in college. In his last two seasons in Michigan, Corum had 505 carries behind the line of scrimmage. That is a lot of work within two years.
Aside from that, Corum provides a good amount of upside for an NFL team that is looking to build up a run game. Even with James Conner coming off 1,000+ rushing yards last season, Corum would be the number two back in the offense and can build up his game to adjust to the pros. The Cardinals would be getting a proven player who played some of the toughest competition in his career and would boost the running back room in Arizona.