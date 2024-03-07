5 low cost free-agent targets for Arizona Cardinals in free agency
The Cardinals have the chance to bring in veteran help at a low cost.
By Brandon Ray
4.) J.K. Dobbins - running back
With already having James Conner in the backfield, Dobbins would not have to be the number one back for the Cardinals and could even learn a little bit from Conner. Dobbins has had great games in his career but has not lived up to the expectations that were once on him. Injuries have been a major factor, including a torn achilles last season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Dobbins has not been the same player he was in his rookie season where he scored 9 touchdowns and rushed for over 800 yards.
If Dobbins does not agree to go back to Baltimore, the Cardinals need to pursue Dobbins for a one-year prove it deal and see what he can do to give him a high market for 2025.
3.) Kendrick Bourne - wide receiver
Seeing both great days and bad days with the New England Patriots, Kendrick Bourne has been affected by sloppy quarterback play with a rotation of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. In his first season with the Patriots, Bourne recorded 800 yards and 5 touchdowns off of 55 receptions. In his last two seasons, Bourne has racked up 72 receptions for 840 yards and 5 touchdowns. His value has decreased and while the Cardinals may not be a Super Bowl favorite, they can provide stability at quarterback for Bourne with Kyler Murray.
Overthecap.com has Bourne valued at $1.8 million. Bourne being a number three option or possible number two option improves the receiving core for the Cardinals who have a high chance at drafting their premier number one receiver in the draft.