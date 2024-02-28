5 teams that should want to acquire 4th overall pick from Arizona Cardinals
With two first round picks at No. 4 and No. 27, the Arizona Cardinals have the chance to bring in a lot of draft capital.
By Brandon Ray
5.) New York Jets
With Zach Wilson more than likely on his way out of the Big Apple, the Jets are going to need to start thinking about life after Aaron Rodgers. Coming off a torn achilles injury, Rodgers won’t be the same that has been while as a Green Bay Packer. After just four plays in Week 1 vs the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers suffered the unfortunate injury which meant that Wilson had another chance given to him to prove what he can do. Wilson would end up being benched throughout the season, making his time in New York a time to forget.
The Jets currently hold the 10th pick in the first round and will need to strongly consider going up for a quarterback in this draft. Who knows how the quarterback classes in the next two years are going to pan out. All we know right now is that Rodgers won’t be around forever, and the Jets do not have a future plan at the one position that they just cannot seem to get right.