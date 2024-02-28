5 teams that should want to acquire 4th overall pick from Arizona Cardinals
With two first round picks at No. 4 and No. 27, the Arizona Cardinals have the chance to bring in a lot of draft capital.
By Brandon Ray
4.) Atlanta Falcons
New Falcons head coach Raheem Morris will have the opportunity to fix the Falcons’ offense that has playmakers like Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London. They just have not been able to find a successor to Matt Ryan and could very well be in play to get one of the top quarterback prospects. Quarterback Demond Ridder had his chance last year and failed. Now, Atlanta is looking to start fresh with someone new under center. The Falcons currently have the 8th overall pick and have a greater chance at trading up than most QB needy teams.
Unless the Falcons are able to acquire a veteran bridge quarterback like a Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, expect the Falcons to be active in the draft for a quarterback.
3.) New York Giants
When Joe Schoen decided to extend Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension, there were a lot of concerns. After only throwing 15 touchdowns in 2022 that eventually landed the contract, Jones played in just 6 full games where he led the Giants to a 1-5 record with 909 passing yards, and 2 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. Long story short, coming off a torn ACL injury from last season, Jones has not been a star in this league and has not shown that he can take the Giants far because of his play.
Picking at No.6, the Giants are within distance of landing a quarterback like Jayden Daniels in which the Giants can restart at the quarterback spot and eventually move off of Jones. However, that is assuming the Giants do not get overjumped by another team that trades up for a quarterback.