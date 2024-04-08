6 free-agent moves from NFC West that should terrify Cardinals fans
As if the division wasn't tough enough already.
Los Angeles Rams
Signing Darious Williams
With the move, the Rams quietly brought in one of 2023's best coverage corners – Williams finished last season ranked (Pro Football Focus) as the 13th best corner in the NFL, and immediately becomes the best coverage corner on Los Angeles' roster. Last year, in over 1,000 snaps played with the Jaguars, Williams allowed 51 catches on 86 targets (59%) for 613 and four touchdowns. QBs had a passer rating of 69.9 against him, which was the second best season of his career in that category. The Rams had one of the worst secondaries in football last season, so the addition of Williams – and former Bills star Tre'Davious White – should, in theory, go a long way in fixing that. Both are on the wrong side of 30, so if there's any optimism that Cardinals fans can hold onto, it's that the Rams are relying quite a bit on older guys on the backend of their primes.
Signing Jonah Jackson
Jackson was arguably the best guard available on the free agent market this offseason, so simply in principle, the Rams got a lot better by signing him. He had a bit of a down season, by his standards, in 2023, but Jackson – who's only 27 – is still one of the better run-blocking guards in football. The right side of the Rams' line is all set, especially since they re-signed guard Kevin Dotson as well, but the left needed to be addressed. Jackson's only allowed two sacks over the last two years combined, and while penalties are still a problem (nine in that stretch), reliably-talented young offensive lineman don't exactly grow on trees. They paid a ton to get him, but that's how free agency works and they're the Rams. They'll be fine.