Analyzing the Arizona Cardinals tight ends for 2023 (A dynamic duo brewing?)
The Arizona Cardinals could have a pair of tight ends capable of becoming remarkable targets in the red zone for quarterback Kyler Murray and Company.
The Arizona Cardinals are going to have a tremendous set of pass-catchers at wide receiver and tight end in 2023 if DeAndre Hopkins stays put and tight end Zach Ertz comes back strong from his knee injury. While they are aging pass-catchers, they’ve both been elite talents, and they still show those game-breaking tendencies from time to time.
But focusing on tight ends, Ertz isn’t the only one you need to know about. Former general manager Steve Keim may have been horrific at drafting young talent, but he could have hit a homerun with Trey McBride in what was his final NFL Draft. And although it’s only May, I”m already having visions of what Ertz and McBride can do to defenses when the Cards are in the red zone.
Arizona Cardinals tight ends are going to be something special in 2023
Projected Starter: Zach Ertz; Backups: Trey McBride, Auden Tate; Practice Squad: Bernhard Seikovits (IPP), Blake Whiteheart; Won’t Make Team: Joel Honigford, Chris Pierce, Noah Togiai
As you can see from my projections, I’m looking at primarily pass-catchers to take up the three tight end spots on the roster. Ertz will kick off the season as the starter, but don’t be surprised if McBride ends up cutting into the veteran’s snaps.
Auden Tate may surprise you here. Listed as a receiver, I’ve been saying for a while that Tate can make the team, and he probably has a better chance to earn a spot with the Redbirds as a tight end. If he can add another 10 to 20 pounds from now until training camp, or even during the season, expect him to make what could be an inevitable position switch.
Overall, when used in tandem with the Arizona Cardinals receivers, there could be no stopping this group in 2023. And if Kyler Murray makes it back in time to throw them the ball, they will be a lot of fun to watch.