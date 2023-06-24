Arizona Cardinals All-Time Starting Roster from 1988 to 2022: Offense
By Sion Fawkes
Tight End
Starter: Rob Awalt, Honorable Mention: Freddie Jones
Tight end has rarely been a strong suit for the Arizona Cardinals since they came to the desert, so much that even Dan Arnold crossed my mind. Okay, maybe that’s a bit much, but you get the point. Anyway, I settled on Rob Awalt, who spent two seasons in the desert after he joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 1987.
Awalt had three good years in a Cardinals uniform, logging 114 receptions for 1,583 yards, and 10 touchdowns. While this is next to nothing for today’s best tight ends, they were solid numbers in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Honorable mention Freddie Jones posted better reception numbers, with 144 catches in three seasons, for 1,301 yards, and six touchdowns. Overall, this one was a tossup, but the honor went to Awalt given the era he played in as opposed to the early 2000s with Jones, when the NFL was becoming more of a passing league.