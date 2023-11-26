Arizona Cardinals: BJ Ojulari shines again and two other bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals have a manageable Week 12 opponent in the Los Angeles Rams, so it doesn’t hurt to get bold in this NFC West matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - BJ Ojulari records a sack, tackle for loss, in third straight game
Another bold prediction that no one would have made two weeks ago, but BJ Ojulari has since proven his doubters wrong thanks to a string of solid outings over the past month. The better the rook performs, the more playing time he’s getting. And thanks to serviceable play from EDGE rushers Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje, Ojulari can once more churn out another good game.
This week, he finds the quarterback yet again, which would give him 5.0 sacks on the year. He also has four tackles behind the line, so heading into Week 13 against Pittsburgh with five in each category if this prediction turns into a reality will eventually start to force other teams to key on him.
But until then, Ojulari will keep invading the backfield, chasing quarterbacks, and tracking down running backs. This may be labeled as a bold prediction, but after watching Ojulari play in recent weeks, snagging one sack per game or something close to it may become the norm.