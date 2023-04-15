Arizona Cardinals fans have dealt with nothing but bad news in 2023
News reports about a disgruntled Budda Baker is just the latest thorn in the side for a fanbase that's ready to give up on the Arizona Cardinals.
It's not much fun being a fan of the Arizona Cardinals these days. A new general manager and head coach are now in place, but things seem to be getting worse. Bad news has consistently been the theme of the day, and the latest report could have Cards season-ticket holders looking for refunds.
Just when you believed it couldn't get more depressing, it appears that Arizona's most popular player may want out. Budda Baker, the club's superstar safety, has apparently asked to be traded. Would first-year GM Monti Ossenfort actually entertain the idea of cutting ties with the five-time Pro Bowler?
Actually, nothing would be surprising with the Redbirds at this point. It's already a foregone conclusion that DeAndre Hopkins, another fan favorite, will be dealt sometime soon. Parting ways with both Baker and Hopkins in the same offseason would be an awful way for Ossenfort to ingratiate himself to an already-disenchanted Cardinals fanbase.
Back in January, the Cards flirted with a head-coaching candidate who could've changed the fortunes of the organization for the better. Ultimately, a seven-hour meeting between owner Michael Bidwill and the highly-coveted Sean Payton led to nothing. Instead, Arizona settled for Jonathan Gannon, an ill-equipped defensive coordinator from the Philadelphia Eagles who Philly fans couldn't wait to get rid of.
Arizona Cardinals are turning off the "Red Sea" with one of the worst offseasons in franchise history
The dog and pony show that was staged with Payton isn't the only negative incident that Bidwill has been associated with over the past several months. In early March, the NFL Players Association released it's first-ever report card on the working conditions of the league's 32 teams. It was utterly embarrassing when Bidwill's Cardinals received failing grades in treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, training room and locker room.
Unfortunately, the worst was yet to come for the 58-year-old Bidwill. Earlier this month, former Cards vice president Terry McDonough levied some ugly accusations at the suddenly-villainized owner. The team's former executive has accused Bidwill of cheating, discrimination and harassment, charges that were immediately refuted by Arizona's public relations advisor.
Ossenfort's performance during the free-agent signing period has also been under fire. A bevy of no-name veterans have been added, none of which are talented enough to help "Big Red" improve on their woeful 4-13 record from 2022.
A large contingent of the franchise's enthusiasts will likely bail if Baker is sent packing. Something that would be considered utterly ridiculous just one year ago is suddenly no longer out of the question. Such is the sad state of affairs for a Cardinals squad that has sadly transformed into the laughingstock of the National Football League.