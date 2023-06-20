Top 3 reasons why Arizona Cardinals fans should be excited for training camp
By Sion Fawkes
It may be the “downtime portion” of the NFL season, but we only have five more weeks until training camp arrives for the Arizona Cardinals. So let’s get excited.
Nearly three months ago, we talked about why you should get excited for the Arizona Cardinals 2023 season, even before the NFL Draft. In the piece, we touched on the fact the Cardinals will be wearing new uniforms, that they will be a much younger team, and that their culture is finally shifting.
Now, with just five weeks to go until camp arrives, we saw the Cardinals new uniforms up close, and they look great. We also saw general manager Monti Ossenfort not only draft well during the final week of April, but he also set the stage for the 2024 draft. And culturally, things finally look as though they’re heading north.
While those factors will continue all season with different uniform combos (yes, that matters), a young team that will develop, and initiatives to create a winning culture, training camp is the first step. And there are plenty of reasons to get excited, but let's check out the top three reasons.
Why you should be excited for Arizona Cardinals training camp
1 - To keep tabs on the rookies
It was fun to talk about and follow the rookies in minicamp and offseason workouts, but it’s nothing compared to following their progress when the pads come on in camp. And there are a lot of first year players to keep tabs on.
In a future piece, we’ll ask some critical questions about the rooks and young players on the Cards and give some in-depth answers. But for now, here are a few things to keep tabs on throughout training camp:
- Can Clayton Tune surpass Colt McCoy?
- Will Emari Demercado step up at running back?
- When will Michael Wilson line up with the starters?
- Will Paris Johnson and Jon Gaines wind up playing alongside one another?
- Will Johnson start at guard or tackle?
- Will Gaines win the starting center job?
We can go on and on here, but you get it. With so many rookies in camp this season, it’s going to be fun to try and keep track of them.