Arizona Cardinals: Top 4 fringe players to watch in training camp for 2023
We are just under 10 days away from Arizona Cardinals training camp, and there will be a plethora of interesting players battling for a spot on the roster.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are a young team with a new coaching staff and a new outlook, making them a fun group to watch heading into training camp in 2023. Because of the overall youth and inexperience dotting the roster, don’t be surprised when you see some fringe players impress coaches and fans once the preseason rolls around.
Below, you will meet four players who are more than worth keeping an eye on in camp and during the Cardinals three preseason games. Keep reading to find out who we are keeping an eye on this year.
3 fringe Arizona Cardinals players to watch in training camp
1 - Jeff Driskel, QB
If Kyler Murray is somehow able to go when Week 1 rolls around, then it will be tough to envision Jeff Driskel making the team. But if Murray starts the season on the PUP list, then either Driskel or David Blough will have a chance to earn a spot on the roster, and perhaps even more if they impress.
Driskel, however, may have an advantage. Throughout his career, he has proven that he can scramble, having picked up 384 yards and three touchdowns on 73 carries in 23 games. For an offense geared around the run and perhaps a dual threat quarterback, Driskel could surprise us in camp this season if he proves to be a better fit to operate the offense than front runners to step in for Murray in Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune.
2 - Andre Baccellia, WR
The Arizona Cardinals have four smallish receivers on the roster, but everyone seems to forget about Andre Baccellia. While he played in just eight games last season, Baccellia snagged seven receptions for 45 yards in 118 snaps on 10 targets.
While some may scoff at this production, it’s also important to remember that Greg Dortch logged just three catches for 15 yards in 2021, before he proved his worth this past season. Therefore, it would be premature to count Baccellia out, even if he’s facing quite the uphill climb.
3 - Ty’Son Williams, RB
We have all been talking about how bad the Cardinals have it at running back behind James Conner. But Ty’Son Williams, believe it or not, had a successful 13 appearances with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 when he rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown on 35 attempts, good for 5.3 yards per carry.
Sure, it was a tiny sample size for Williams, but it also shows that he can produce in a system geared toward the run. And while Williams will be 27 this season, typically middle-aged for a running back, he only has 14 games of NFL experience over his first two seasons in the league. If Williams excels in camp and in the preseason, he could end up as the RB2 in the desert.
4 - Victor Dimukeje, EDGE
Victor Dimukeje has stuck around for a pair of seasons as a backup. But since the Arizona Cardinals have an ultra-young pass rush coming into the fold for 2023, this may be his chance to finally break into and become a regular part of the rotation.
However, if Zaven Collins becomes primarily an outside linebacker slash EDGE rusher, then it will make things tough for Dimukeje. If the Cardinals decide to use Collins more at inside linebacker, which is unlikely at this time, then Dimukeje could at least force his way into a rotational role. Regardless, the third-year EDGE rusher will be worth keeping tabs on.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)