3 Arizona Cardinals players who saved their jobs this season
Under a new regime, every Arizona Cardinals player in that locker room was playing for their respective jobs, and three saved them through 13 games.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Matt Prater
As an aging player, kicker Matt Prater would be just a few consistent missed kicks away from losing his job. But as it stands, the 39-year-old won’t go anywhere, considering he’s 20 for 23 on field goals with a long of 62 yards.
Despite his age, Arizona Cardinals fans will see Prater at least remain in the desert for the final season of his contract. As with many aging players, the Cards had a potential out after just one season in his two-year contract, but even a major meltdown at this point in the season won’t take Prater out of at least contending for the job in 2024.
The only way we won’t see the longtime kicker suit up for the Cardinals next season is if he retires. But at the rate he’s going, don’t expect him to hang it up just yet. If anything, Prater has improved since arriving in the desert, having converted just 81.1 percent of his kicks in 2021.
While he’s operating at a slightly lower conversion rate this season as opposed to 2022, when he converted 88 percent, Prater has also been tasked with trying for more field goals from beyond 50 yards. Three more through 13 games this season.