Top 3 Arizona Cardinals players snubbed in major network’s Top 100 list
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Jalen Thompson
Jalen Thompson remains one of the least-respected players in the NFL. Since he came to the desert in 2019, the former fifth-round pick has been nothing but lights out when healthy. Last year, Thompson logged 110 combined stops, a fumble recovery, an interception, and eight pass breakups, once again showing us he’s more than worthy of amassing Pro Bowl numbers.
While he did allow a career-high 113.1 passer rating and 9.1 yards per pass attempt, Thompson’s overall nose for finding the ball carrier has been something special to watch over the past two seasons. Look for him to once again put up big numbers in many categories this season.
Thompson will be part of a tandem with Baker that will once again be one of the NFL’s best, but the secondary as a whole could also be dangerous if Garrett Williams and Kei’Trel Clark show they can be fast learners in this league. Also, Marco Wilson can also build on a solid 2022 campaign. And speaking of which….