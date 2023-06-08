Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 reasons why Kyler Murray is overrated
By Sion Fawkes
1 - Former Number One Pick
Kyler Murray is a former number one overall pick, and unless your name is JaMarcus Russell, it’s not easy to cut ties and move on, especially with such a large contract. But if you were to rank former number one picks at quarterback from 2001 until today, where would Murray sit?
Let’s not talk about who he’s behind, but instead, who he would rank in front of after four seasons of play:
- David Carr (2002)
- Alex Smith (2005)
- JaMarcus Russell (2007)
- Sam Bradford (2010)
- Jameis Winston (2015)
Either way, it’s tough to part ways with a player you drafted number one overall. And as opposed to just admitting former general manager Steve Keim made yet another mistake with his top pick, it’s easier to believe Murray will thrive with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing running the show.
Here’s to hoping they’re onto something, as I’d rather write a piece on why I was wrong about Murray all along. But only time will tell who’s in the right here.