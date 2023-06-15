Top 4 Arizona Cardinals veterans who could be cut before the regular-season opener
By Jim Koch
Kelvin Beachum - Offensive Tackle
Many eyebrows were raised back in March when veteran Kelvin Beachum made a derogatory comment about Murray. As a guest on the "Burns and Gambo" podcast, the team's starting right tackle told the hosts that the 25-year-old quarterback needed to "grow up a bit." Beachum was an unrestricted free agent at the time, and many believed that 34-year-old would not be welcomed back to Arizona following his criticism of Murray.
Just days later, the Cards signed Beachum to a two-year contract extension. Apparently, the club's hierarchy (and possibly Murray as well) had no issues with what the journeyman blocker said. One thing that Beachum may have to be concerned about is the impressive amount of depth that the franchise currently has at the offensive tackle position.
According to Ourlads, Beachum and D.J. Humphries would be the first-string tackles for the Cardinals if the season got underway today. While Humphries' job on the left side is likely safe, lineman such as Paris Johnson Jr., Dennis Daley and Josh Jones could push for snaps at the right post. If one of those three is promoted to starter, Ossenfort could ultimately decide that the money being paid to a now-demoted Beachum could be better spent elsewhere.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)