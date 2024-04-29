Draft picks Cardinals got right and a few they will regret
Who will shine and who could disappoint?
By Brandon Ray
Best picks: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., CB Max Melton, RB Trey Benson, OL Isaiah Adams, OL Christian Jones
With these picks, the Cardinals are either getting immediate starters or players that provide stability at a position. The biggest name that stands out the most is Marvin Harrison Jr. Coming out of the draft as the best receiver and going into the best possible situation of all the over drafted receivers, he gets Kyler Murray as his quarterback and the combo will be looking to be electric right from the start.
Max Melton might be the best fit for this Cardinals’ defense based on the scheme that they play. He can play inside and out, and he is a ballhawk himself so playing opposite of Sean Murphy-Bunting will help bring stability on the outside for Arizona.
Getting running back Trey Benson, and then five picks later drafting offensive lineman Isaiah Adams gives the Cardinals an immediate boost to the run game. Benson was productive in college at Florida State with back-to-back 900+ rushing yard seasons while Adams was one of the nation’s best true run blockers from his time at Illinois. Don’t be surprised if we see these two on the field sooner than later.
The last best draft pick by the Cardinals is offensive tackle Christian Jones from Texas. It is absolutely shocking that the Cardinals were able to get him in the 5th round, and now they are rewarded with a great development player who can learn behind Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams. With Williams having just a two-year contract, it is very possible that we will see Johnson and Jones protect the outside pocket for Murray. Jones was ranked as one of the best pass protectors in the country, allowing a very low pressure rate during his time in college.