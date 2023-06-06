Top 5 former Arizona Cardinals draft picks who might be done in the NFL
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Andy Isabella, WR/2019
I’ll be honest, I cringed when Keim took Andy Isabella in the second round of the 2019 draft, knowing that selecting a 5’9” speedster out of the University of Massachusetts is probably not a good idea. And I was right, as Isabella has just 33 career receptions in five seasons and has done little else.
Somehow, he’s still in the NFL, this time playing for the Baltimore Ravens. But if he can’t earn a spot on the roster coming out of camp, then it’s hard to envision anyone else giving him another chance.
4 - Chase Edmonds, RB/2018
While I thought Isabella was a bad idea from the start, I felt differently about Chase Edmonds, believing the Arizona Cardinals drafted a steal. And for a while, Edmonds looked like a sound RB2, and one that I was sorry to see leave the desert.
But after failing with the Miami Dolphins last season and playing sparingly with the Denver Broncos, Edmonds could end up as that player who you just never hear from again if they don’t make the roster of what will be their third team in two seasons.