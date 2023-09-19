The good, the bad, the ugly in Arizona Cardinals vs. Giants Week 2
Despite the historic loss, the Arizona Cardinals did some good things in their Week 2 loss vs. the New York Giants. But they also suffered through lean moments.
By Sion Fawkes
The Bad - Cardinals have proven their overall inconsistencies
This one could have fallen into any of the three aforementioned categories, as you can argue the Arizona Cardinals were supposed to be very consistent this season - consistently losing games by two or more scores. Instead, across the first two weeks of the year, Arizona has lost by just a touchdown and an extra point total.
But in yesterday’s loss, the Cardinals inconsistencies came far too often, just as we saw in Week 1, putting this into the ‘Bad’ category. Had they just put one measly drive together in the fourth quarter, the team is 1-1 at this point. Likewise, had the defense not given up big chunks of yardage on seemingly every play yesterday afternoon, the Cards are 1-1.
This shows us that the 2023 Cardinals are a wildly inconsistent football team, and that those consistencies aren’t going away any time soon. Let’s hope things change next week vs. the Cowboys, but that may be too tough of a task.