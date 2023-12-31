Last-minute bold prediction for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 against the Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals are venturing into Philadelphia early this afternoon to take on the Eagles, so let’s make one last bold prediction.
By Sion Fawkes
In our three bold predictions for the week, one projection was that Kyler Murray would go off and toss a trio of touchdown passes. But, we never specified who those touchdowns would be going to except that we hinted his receivers to get in on the fun. But that specification is about to change.
Greg Dortch has stepped up big in recent weeks, hauling in two touchdown receptions, 14 catches on 28 targets, and 182 yards. This week, Dortch continues that trend, and snags three catches on five targets for 50 yards, and a touchdown, once again showing us that if Murray has built chemistry with any of his receivers, it’s the speedster who has rarely gotten a chance.
Greg Dortch steps up big for the Arizona Cardinals, along with…
Rondale Moore, much like rookie Michael Wilson, has some ground to make up if he plans on sticking around the desert. This afternoon, he too will enjoy a solid game, and at least keep the fans’ interest heading into Week 18.
Moore hasn’t scored since his 48-yard touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in Week 11. But from that game and onward, he has eight catches on 12 targets for 124 yards, and a touchdown. Moore will snag another four catches on six targets on Sunday afternoon, and he will also go the distance once while recording 60 receiving yards.
Leave it to the Arizona Cardinals smaller, speedier receivers to get things done this afternoon, but Dortch and Moore have both shown a few flashes of brilliance since Kyler Murray returned. And today, they will help at least keep the game more interesting than most NFL fans can imagine.
This isn’t to say the duo’s respective outings will guarantee they return to the fold next season, but they will at least see their stocks rise because of them. They were solid last week in Chicago, they will be better this week in Philadelphia, and it might just set the stage for a memorable Week 18 outing.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)