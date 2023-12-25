3 major duds in the Arizona Cardinals loss to the Bears in Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals lost their 12th game of the season, and there were a few reasons why they are flying back to the desert with an L.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Pass rush
To be fair, the Cardinals pass rush at least ended the team’s sackless streak, as Dennis Gardeck collected his sixth of the season. But other than that, only BJ Ojulari recorded a quarterback hit, and the pass rush, once again, underperformed.
While offensive line and defensive line could be the two biggest needs for the Redbirds, don’t write off the need for someone better than what the Cardinals currently have at EDGE. This group has excelled at times this season, but they also disappeared for stretches.
Gardeck is a good role player while Ojulari will develop into a solid EDGE rusher, and someone like Victor Dimukeje will also have a spot in the unit. But it’s clear none of the above will be consistent threats to chase quarterbacks game in and game out, and general manager Monti Ossenfort must find a player either via free agency or the draft who will.