5 major upsets the Arizona Cardinals will pull off in 2023
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Week 9 at Cleveland Browns
It always helps when one of the former coaches is now your offensive coordinator, and that’s the case here, with Drew Petzing now on the Cardinals sideline. This gives Arizona a huge advantage over the Cleveland Browns, and the defense will shut down DeShaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Company.
Look for the Redbirds offense to do just enough to squeak out a win in this one. And thanks to how tough the AFC North should be in 2023, the Cards will set the Browns back quite a bit.
4 - Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears may have won the popularity contest in the Windy City an eon ago, but it hasn’t left the Arizona Cardinals minds. And although Chicago may have “won” the offseason, those wins mean nothing if the product doesn’t translate to the field.
In such instances when prize free agents come to teams that haven’t won much, the results are spotty, at best. Unless those incoming players fit a specific system, of course. Whether that’s the case in Chicago, it remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the Cards march into their former hometown and once again show everyone that the Bears are still at least another offseason from contending.