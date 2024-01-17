Mock Draft 8.0: Arizona Cardinals land a surprise pick at fourth overall
The Arizona Cardinals must fix their woes on defense, but in this scenario, they turned to free agency to address the issues, opening the door for offense.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE/Georgia
Quarterback Justin Herbert may see a lot of changes on offense next season, but it won’t distract the Chargers from building around him. They’re rolling with the best pass-catcher available at No. 5, and Brock Bowers, at this point, holds that honor.
6 - New York Giants: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT/Penn State
Daniel Jones should get one more chance so long as head coach Brian Daboll is around, so the New York Giants instead give him some much-needed protection. Olumuyiwa Fashanu could be a top-five pick, but in this scenario, he’s dropping slightly with the high demand for skill positions.
7 - Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT/Notre Dame
Quarterback Will Levis will get his chance to shine in 2024, but that won’t be easy unless the Tennessee Titans maximize protection around him. Get him a decent tackle, then worry about adding to the skill position units that still feature serviceable talent.
8 - Atlanta Falcons: Jayden Daniels, QB/LSU
Yep, the Atlanta Falcons got lucky here, and they should draft their replacement for Desmond Ridder to coincide with their new head coach, whether that coach has 25-plus seasons of experience, if they just won a National Championship, or if they are a rookie.