Monti Ossenfort praises QB Kyler Murray at NFL Combine press conference
The Cardinals general manager seems to be confident in Kyler Murray moving forward.
By Brandon Ray
Arizona Cardinals' general manager Monti Ossenfort stood infront of the media at the NFL Combine as he prepares to start the evaluation process for NFL prospects. The Cardinals are a must-watch team throughout this process as they control the draft in more ways than one with two first round picks. As Ossenfort and his staff start to prepare for the combine before attacking free agency, Ossenfort stood in front of the media and answered questions about various aspects of the current state of the Cardinals.
Right from the start, Ossenfort was asked about quarterback Kyler Murray and what it means to have a franchise quarterback and still being near the top of the draft. Ossenfort mentioned that it is a great position to be in and Murray has given the Cardinals the confidence from when he came from his torn ACL in the second half of the season. Ossenfort also talked about how the progression that Murray has made has not gone unnoticed and overall, the Cardinals are looking forward to building the roster around Murray.
Ossenfort is right when it comes to being in this position. They are one of the only two teams in the top ten of the draft that should have no concerns about their quarterback situation (the other team being the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert).
While it is still important to evaluate each position when going through this process, there should not be as much time on the quarterbacks that could be starters within the next year or two. However, if the Cardinals were to pursue a backup quarterback in the later rounds to develop behind Murray, that would not be the worst idea in the world.
The main focus should be on building a wide receiver core that Murray can be supported by, and to revamp the defense that was ranked near the bottom of the league last season.