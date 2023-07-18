Major outlet predicts an interesting breakout candidate for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals could have a few breakout players this season, but one major outlet predicted a rather underrated receiver to put up gaudy numbers.
By Sion Fawkes
I have been a fan of Greg Dortch ever since he started showing us what he could do to opposing defenses in the preseason. And while the Arizona Cardinals may still have a few receivers listed ahead of Dortch on the depth chart going into camp, it doesn’t mean he will fade back into obscurity.
And Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report agrees, as they listed Dortch as the Cardinals top breakout candidate. There is reason to believe Dortch can become a leading receiver for the Redbirds this season, as he snagged 52 receptions out of 64 targets for 467 yards and 9.0 yards per reception with two touchdown receptions to go with seven rushing attempts, 44 yards, and 6.28 yards per carry.
"“He came on late last season, finishing with 52 receptions for 467 yards and two touchdowns while providing a passer rating of 107.5 when targeted. Of Dortch's 52 receptions, 27 came in his final six games.”"- Kristopher Knox
Can Greg Dortch be the Arizona Cardinals breakout player?
Earlier in the offseason, I wrote a piece on three players I felt would be in for a big year, snubbing Dortch in the process. I also speculated that EDGE rusher Cameron Thomas would also have a big season, again snubbing Dortch. However, I did say about a month back that he could be quite the sleeper this season, so it's not like I forgot about the 5’7 slot specialist.
With a new offense in place and a potential quarterback carousel at least in the early going, it’s a situation Dortch can take advantage of if he adapts quickly to the system new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing implements. But Dortch, who was the only one of the Cardinals projected top four wideouts to stay healthy all of last season, never seemed to miss a beat regardless of who lined up behind center.
This gives him quite the edge in 2023, since he was able to build chemistry with the likes of Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, and David Blough. Therefore, the odds of Dortch breaking out in 2023 and remaining with the Arizona Cardinals long-term should be in his favor.
Source: Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Breakout of the 2023 Season by Kristopher Knox, BleacherReport.com
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)